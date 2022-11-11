Japanese ambassador says to hold a cultural show at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro visited Alhamra Arts Council Lahore on Friday.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfikar Ali Zulfi welcomed the ambassador and discussed with him issues of mutual interest.

The Japanese ambassador said his country would hold a cultural show at Alhamra for promotion of art and culture in the city. He also visited Alhamra academy of Performing Arts as well as the Art Gallery, and enjoyed listening to songs, ghazals and classical music. He lauded the performance of teachers of Alhamra Academy.

Later, the two sides exchanged souvenirs and took a group photo with Allama Iqbal's statue at Alhamra Lawns.