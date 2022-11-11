UrduPoint.com

Japanese Ambassador Says To Hold A Cultural Show At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Japanese ambassador says to hold a cultural show at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro visited Alhamra Arts Council Lahore on Friday.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfikar Ali Zulfi welcomed the ambassador and discussed with him issues of mutual interest.

The Japanese ambassador said his country would hold a cultural show at Alhamra for promotion of art and culture in the city. He also visited Alhamra academy of Performing Arts as well as the Art Gallery, and enjoyed listening to songs, ghazals and classical music. He lauded the performance of teachers of Alhamra Academy.

Later, the two sides exchanged souvenirs and took a group photo with Allama Iqbal's statue at Alhamra Lawns.

Related Topics

Lahore Music

Recent Stories

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

48 minutes ago
 What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

3 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

5 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

6 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.