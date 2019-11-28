UrduPoint.com
Japanese Businessmen Delegation Calls On Pervaiz Elahi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:25 AM

Japanese businessmen delegation calls on Pervaiz Elahi

A delegation of Japanese businessmen led by Heroshi Keu called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):A delegation of Japanese businessmen led by Heroshi Keu called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi here on Wednesday.

MNA Chaudhary Saalik Hussain, businessmen from United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saad Ghuman, Ayaz Malik and Muhammad Haider Saeed were also present on the occasion.

Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan and Japan had close and bilateral business relations specially in textile, electronics and auto-industry.

He informed the meeting that the Japanese ambassador had showed interest to bring 'Baby Powder' in Pakistan and also showed interest to import Pakistani-mangoes from South Punjab.

Japanese businessman Heroshi Keu said Pakistan was the best for business opportunities adding our companies had interested to invest in Lahore and Islamabad.

