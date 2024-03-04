Japanese calendar exhibition to be held from March, 7

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The three-day Japanese Calendar exhibition would be held from March 7 to 9 here at Pak-Japan Culture Center to enlighten the visitors regarding the diverse Japanese cultural and traditional heritage through various themed calendars displayed in the exhibition.

The Pak-Japan Friendship Society in collaboration with Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi would organize the event .

The exhibition is an annual feature being regularly held, providing the audience a chance to experience various aspects of Japan.

The calendars on display would portray various subjects of Japanese art, culture, heritage, sports, industries, agriculture, environment, photography and lifestyle.

The calendars describe Japan's scenery, everyday life of the Japanese and beautiful culture in a compressed manner.

The three-day event of Japanese calendar exhibition would be concluded on March 9.

The exhibition would remain open for the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily .

