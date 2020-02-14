Japanese calendars exhibition 2020 inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and MEXT, Alumni Association of Pakistan organized an exhibition of Japanese Calendars 2020 here on Friday.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori inaugurated the three-day exhibition. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Dr. Qamar Zaman and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.

Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities organized by the Embassy and is very popular among the people of Pakistan. This year, around 90 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association and various Japanese companies.

The calendars exhibited showcase a vibrant depiction of the Japanese heritage and cultural identity by reflecting images from traditional and contemporary art, from sports, automobiles, nature, heritage and architecture to Japanese Kimono and Ikebana.

Most of the calendars displayed were produced by private Japanese companies and most of them were printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan's efforts to be eco-friendly.

Ambassador Matsuda while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan.

"The purpose of holding this calendars exhibition is to introduce various facets of Japan to the people of Pakistan. Cultural interactions play a pivotal role to foster people-to-people contacts and today's exhibition is one such effort, said the Ambassador.

He further said that today's exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio-cultural development of Japan, but also exhibits the aesthetic features by Japanese Calendar artists.

"Through calendars, the visitors can imagine Japan so near to their eyes even if it's far way" said the Ambassador.

Pakistan has great potential in agricultural sector, he said adding, Pakistan and Japan have immense opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic ties.

He also informed that both the countries are looking to cooperate in agriculture-based industry and value addition as Japan has already announced a grant aid to enhance productivity in agricultural fields.

The ambassador lauded the support and cooperation extended by the Monbukagakusho Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) and Arid University for holding this exhibition.

Dr. Qamar Zaman said that exposure of Pakistani youth to the Japanese art, culture and technological exhibitions can go a long way in bringing the people of the two countries further closer and changing the mindset of the Pakistani youth positively for enhancing social harmony and contributing to nation building endeavors.

He said, there is dire need to explore all possible avenues to benefit from the Japanese advancements in the field of agricultural technology, adding the University had very active research and academic collaboration agreements with other Institutes and looking forward for active foreign collaboration and funding for its faculty development program and research projects.

He was of the view that collaboration with Japanese University and industry would open new directions of academic and research exchange.

After the exhibition, all the calendars will be distributed to the lucky visitors through balloting which will be conducted later on by the MAAP.

The exhibition will remain open for the public till Feb 16 from 9 am to 4 pm.