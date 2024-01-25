Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi

Consul General of Japan in Karachi Hattori Masaru along with the Deputy Consul General Nakagawa Yashushi called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in KMC head office on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Consul General of Japan in Karachi Hattori Masaru along with the Deputy Consul General Nakagawa Yashushi called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in KMC head office on Thursday.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Consul General of Japan who discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

The Mayor Karachi said that cooperation between Pakistan and Japan is continuing in various fields and Japan's support to Pakistan in the industrial sector, including development projects, is valuable.

Mayor Karachi said that we want to take advantage of Japan's technical expertise in improving and modernizing infrastructure in Karachi.

He said that Japanese companies would be fully supported for investment in Karachi since attractive opportunities are available for foreign investment in the city and the government is taking all possible steps to promote investment.

Today the world gives examples of Japan's development, in the future, Pak-Japan bilateral relations will be further strengthened and also the bond of friendship, he said.

Mayor Karachi apprised the Consul General of Japan about the ongoing projects for the development of Karachi, he said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking steps at all levels to provide better facilities to the citizens, along with residential areas, basic infrastructure is being developed on better and modern lines in various industrial zones located in the city.

The district local bodies are responsible for providing necessary facilities to the citizens at the grassroots level and all the institutions are working together for the construction and development of the city.

He said that the communication and transport system in Karachi has also been improved and the sports and recreation centers in the city are being activated. The development projects launched in Karachi are yielding positive results and citizens are getting better municipal facilities than before, he added.

The Japanese Consul General on this occasion said that paving the way for development in an important city like Karachi is a positive process and we want to further expand mutual cooperation in various fields in Sindh province, the Japanese government wishes good luck for the development of Karachi and other cities of Pakistan.