Open Menu

Japanese CG Calls On Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi

Consul General of Japan in Karachi Hattori Masaru along with the Deputy Consul General Nakagawa Yashushi called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in KMC head office on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Consul General of Japan in Karachi Hattori Masaru along with the Deputy Consul General Nakagawa Yashushi called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in KMC head office on Thursday.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Consul General of Japan who discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

The Mayor Karachi said that cooperation between Pakistan and Japan is continuing in various fields and Japan's support to Pakistan in the industrial sector, including development projects, is valuable.

Mayor Karachi said that we want to take advantage of Japan's technical expertise in improving and modernizing infrastructure in Karachi.

He said that Japanese companies would be fully supported for investment in Karachi since attractive opportunities are available for foreign investment in the city and the government is taking all possible steps to promote investment.

Today the world gives examples of Japan's development, in the future, Pak-Japan bilateral relations will be further strengthened and also the bond of friendship, he said.

Mayor Karachi apprised the Consul General of Japan about the ongoing projects for the development of Karachi, he said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking steps at all levels to provide better facilities to the citizens, along with residential areas, basic infrastructure is being developed on better and modern lines in various industrial zones located in the city.

The district local bodies are responsible for providing necessary facilities to the citizens at the grassroots level and all the institutions are working together for the construction and development of the city.

He said that the communication and transport system in Karachi has also been improved and the sports and recreation centers in the city are being activated. The development projects launched in Karachi are yielding positive results and citizens are getting better municipal facilities than before, he added.

The Japanese Consul General on this occasion said that paving the way for development in an important city like Karachi is a positive process and we want to further expand mutual cooperation in various fields in Sindh province, the Japanese government wishes good luck for the development of Karachi and other cities of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Sports Japan All Government Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with pub ..

E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP

2 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicent ..

Speakers underscore India's recognition as epicentre of disinformation in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakista ..

Indian agents masterminded killings of two Pakistani nationals: Foreign Secretar ..

2 minutes ago
 Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Isla ..

Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Islamabad, plains of Punjab, KP, u ..

2 minutes ago
 Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat cro ..

Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops

2 minutes ago
 Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held

Governing body's meeting of gymkhana club held

2 minutes ago
ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel ..

ECP issues Code of Conduct for security personnel deployed on election duty

2 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry

Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry

1 minute ago
 PFA slaps production halt at sweets unit, impose R ..

PFA slaps production halt at sweets unit, impose Rs85000 fine on three food poin ..

1 minute ago
 Zubair expresses sorrow on demise of Sardar Fateh ..

Zubair expresses sorrow on demise of Sardar Fateh Ali

1 minute ago
 SC allows Sanaullah Mastikhail to contest election ..

SC allows Sanaullah Mastikhail to contest elections

1 minute ago
 Four MEPCO employees suspended over poor performan ..

Four MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan