Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi

The Consul General of Japan, Hattori Masaru, met with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's head office on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Consul General of Japan, Hattori Masaru, met with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's head office on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, during which the Consul General invited Mayor Karachi to participate as a chief guest at the Japan Festival scheduled for November 2024.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Japanese CG to the KMC, highlighting the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan.

He noted that the Japanese government has always shown interest in Pakistan's development and prosperity, particularly praising the role of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) in several development projects in Karachi, which have positively impacted the city's infrastructure.

The Mayor emphasized the significance of Japanese culture and its appreciation among the citizens of Karachi.

He mentioned that the KMC is committed to promoting cultural and educational activities from various countries, and offered full support for organizing a cultural program for Japan at the Frere Hall.

During the meeting, Mayor Karachi informed the CG about the recent 26th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan, passed by both houses of Parliament, which aims to create balance within institutions and is expected to have positive and constructive effects in the future.

He stated that cooperation between Pakistan and Japan continues across various sectors, with Japanese technology and products enjoying great acceptance in Pakistan.

The Mayor expressed the desire for increased utilization of Japanese technology in Pakistan's industrial sector and highlighted the successful outcomes of Japanese expertise in enhancing urban infrastructure.

He assured the Consul General that Japanese companies would receive full cooperation for investments in Karachi, which offers attractive opportunities for foreign investment. The government is making every possible effort to promote investment, and future relations between Pakistan and Japan are expected to become even more stable and amicable, he said.

Hattori Masaru acknowledged Karachi's crucial role as the economic center and important city in Pakistan's development, appreciating the ongoing developmental work in the city.

He expressed hope that future avenues for cooperation between Japan and Pakistan would expand, especially in the context of Karachi's development, allowing the Japanese government and institutions to play a more significant role.