- Home
- Pakistan
- Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival & Academic Exchange
Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call On SU VC, Discuss Language Program Revival & Academic Exchange
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:44 PM
The Japanese Consul General in Karachi Hattori Masaru along with Economic Researcher at the Consulate Dr. Matsuda Kazunori visited the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and called on Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati as a goodwill gesture
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Japanese Consul General in Karachi Hattori Masaru along with Economic Researcher at the Consulate Dr. Matsuda Kazunori visited the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and called on Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati as a goodwill gesture.
According to the SU spokesperson, during the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbhati highlighted the long standing friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan but noted that the language barrier remained a significant challenge.
He stated that due to the lack of Japanese language proficiency, many Pakistanis hesitate to explore job opportunities in Japan.
He suggested that Japanese language courses should be resumed at the university so that students could acquire the necessary skills to seek employment in Japan.
"Our IT and business students along with faculty members, need to learn Japanese to avail opportunities for higher studies, including Master's and Ph.D. programs in Japan," he said.
The Vice-Chancellor recalled that a Japanese language program was previously initiated at Sindh University’s Area Study Center but could not continue due to a shortage of Japanese language instructors.
He emphasized that in the modern era, learning an additional language had become essential, urging students to learn Japanese, Chinese or other international languages to enhance their career prospects.
In response, Consul General Hattori Masaru assured that efforts would be made to provide Japanese language teachers to Sindh University’s Area Study Center.
He expressed Japan’s commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries and creating educational and career opportunities for Pakistani students.
"We want to strengthen the bond between the people of Japan and Pakistan. There are numerous opportunities available for Pakistani students in Japan and we will ensure they can access them," he stated.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing a willingness to collaborate in promoting Japanese language learning and academic exchange programs.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists
FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation
Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute
Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad
Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities
World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam
Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival ..
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute1 minute ago
-
Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad1 minute ago
-
World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam50 seconds ago
-
Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival & Academic Exchange1 minute ago
-
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools8 minutes ago
-
Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari8 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 1448 minutes ago
-
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.13 minutes ago
-
CM lauded for focusing on youth education, training36 minutes ago
-
Delta passengers dangled from seats as plane flipped over36 minutes ago