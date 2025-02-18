Open Menu

Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call On SU VC, Discuss Language Program Revival & Academic Exchange

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:44 PM

The Japanese Consul General in Karachi Hattori Masaru along with Economic Researcher at the Consulate Dr. Matsuda Kazunori visited the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and called on Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati as a goodwill gesture

According to the SU spokesperson, during the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khoumbhati highlighted the long standing friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan but noted that the language barrier remained a significant challenge.

He stated that due to the lack of Japanese language proficiency, many Pakistanis hesitate to explore job opportunities in Japan.

He suggested that Japanese language courses should be resumed at the university so that students could acquire the necessary skills to seek employment in Japan.

"Our IT and business students along with faculty members, need to learn Japanese to avail opportunities for higher studies, including Master's and Ph.D. programs in Japan," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor recalled that a Japanese language program was previously initiated at Sindh University’s Area Study Center but could not continue due to a shortage of Japanese language instructors.

He emphasized that in the modern era, learning an additional language had become essential, urging students to learn Japanese, Chinese or other international languages to enhance their career prospects.

In response, Consul General Hattori Masaru assured that efforts would be made to provide Japanese language teachers to Sindh University’s Area Study Center.

He expressed Japan’s commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries and creating educational and career opportunities for Pakistani students.

"We want to strengthen the bond between the people of Japan and Pakistan. There are numerous opportunities available for Pakistani students in Japan and we will ensure they can access them," he stated.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing a willingness to collaborate in promoting Japanese language learning and academic exchange programs.

