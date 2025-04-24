Open Menu

Japanese CG Hands Over Books To NED University Under “Read Japan Project”

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Japanese CG hands over books to NED University under “Read Japan Project”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Consulate General of Japan in Karachi, in collaboration with the Tokyo Foundation, successfully conducted a book handover ceremony at the Main Campus of NED University of Engineering and Technology on Thursday. The event marked the donation of 65 books under the “READ JAPAN PROJECT” by the Tokyo Foundation, an initiative aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of Japan’s rich culture, literature, and politics worldwide.

Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru, officially presented the books to NED University. The carefully curated collection provides a valuable insight into Japanese history, culture, philosophy, and more.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General Hattori Masaru highlighted the importance of academic and cultural exchange in strengthening bilateral ties between Japan and Pakistan.

He expressed hope that these books would serve as a resource for students, researchers, and faculty members with diverse interests in Japan.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Noman Ahmed thanked the Tokyo Foundation for their generous gift of knowledge, expressing hope that students will use this opportunity to learn about Japan and strengthen future Japan-Pakistan bilateral relations. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Tufail added that the books provide insights into Japan’s societal system, development journey, and values.

The event concluded with an appreciation from NED University representatives, who acknowledged the significance of this contribution in enhancing their academic resources and fostering a greater appreciation of Japanese studies among students.

