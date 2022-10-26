UrduPoint.com

Japanese Company Donates JPY 2.3 Million For Pakistan Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Japanese company donates JPY 2.3 million for Pakistan flood affectees

Chairman Atom Co. Ltd, Hokkaido Prefecture, Masato Kimura on Wednesday visited Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo along with a delegation to donate Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.3 million for the flood affectees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Atom Co. Ltd, Hokkaido Prefecture, Masato Kimura on Wednesday visited Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo along with a delegation to donate Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.3 million for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

Charge d' Affaires, Ismat Hassan Sial thanked the Chairman for the generous donation.

Further ways of enhancing mutual relations between Pakistan and the City of Biratori, Hokkaido, particularly in the field of import of manpower from Pakistan were also discussed, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Flood Tokyo Japan Yen From Million

Recent Stories

Two cousins drowned in Chenab river

Two cousins drowned in Chenab river

4 minutes ago
 SSP conducts inspection of Police vehicles

SSP conducts inspection of Police vehicles

4 minutes ago
 Senator Mushtaq most vocal senator during 319th Se ..

Senator Mushtaq most vocal senator during 319th Senate session: PILDAT

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals in Noor Muka ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh for resolving problems of public se ..

Governor Sindh for resolving problems of public sector universities

9 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh meets delegation of ABAD

Governor Sindh meets delegation of ABAD

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.