Japanese company donates JPY 2.3 million for Pakistan flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Atom Co. Ltd, Hokkaido Prefecture, Masato Kimura on Wednesday visited Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo along with a delegation to donate Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.3 million for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

Charge d' Affaires, Ismat Hassan Sial thanked the Chairman for the generous donation.

Further ways of enhancing mutual relations between Pakistan and the City of Biratori, Hokkaido, particularly in the field of import of manpower from Pakistan were also discussed, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.