UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Company To Dump Garbage Through Technical Ways In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Japanese company to dump garbage through technical ways in Multan

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Thursday met with a Japanese delegation which showed interest to collect and dump garbage of the city through an organised system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Thursday met with a Japanese delegation which showed interest to collect and dump garbage of the city through an organised system.

The commissioner, on the occasion, said power production could be enhanced through employing better means of dumping waste and rubbish material. In addition, environmental pollution could also be overcome through using scientific ways of waste dumping, he added.

He said garbage dumping emerged a big challenge across the division, adding that the district administration was doing its best at large to resolve the issue.

A representative of the Japanese delegation appraised the authority that their company was already doing a lot of work on waste collection followed by dumping and decomposing across the globe. He said a plan through waste energy project was being devised for Punjab and it would be initiated from Multan.

DC Amir Khatak, AC Umair, MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Nasir From Best

Recent Stories

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

8 minutes ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

15 minutes ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

30 minutes ago

LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt t ..

37 minutes ago

Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.