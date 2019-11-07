Japanese company to dump garbage through technical ways in Multan

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Thursday met with a Japanese delegation which showed interest to collect and dump garbage of the city through an organised system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Thursday met with a Japanese delegation which showed interest to collect and dump garbage of the city through an organised system.

The commissioner, on the occasion, said power production could be enhanced through employing better means of dumping waste and rubbish material. In addition, environmental pollution could also be overcome through using scientific ways of waste dumping, he added.

He said garbage dumping emerged a big challenge across the division, adding that the district administration was doing its best at large to resolve the issue.

A representative of the Japanese delegation appraised the authority that their company was already doing a lot of work on waste collection followed by dumping and decomposing across the globe. He said a plan through waste energy project was being devised for Punjab and it would be initiated from Multan.

DC Amir Khatak, AC Umair, MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad were also present.