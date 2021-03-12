Japanese Consul General visits Thalassemia care center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomora on Friday visited Nawabshah at the invitation of Rotary Club Nawabshah.

He visited the Thalassemia Care Center Nawabshah and got information from Dr. Sadiq Sial and Dr. Ghulam Nabi,in-charge of the Thalassemia Center while briefing them on the occasion said that there were more than 2,000 children registered in the Thalassemia Center who were given free blood transfusions and free food.

He further said that 80 to 100 children from different districts were transfused on a daily basis. The Japanese Consul General on the occasion praised their services and said that this institution was the best for the poor and inaccessible people.

The Japanese government has had excellent relations with Pakistan since 1952.

" I am on a visit to Sindh and I am very happy that the people of Pakistan especially Sindh are very hospitable, the culture of Sindh is very ancient and excellent,he added.

On this occasion the children of Thalassemia Center presented bouquets to the guests. Later on,a function was organized by the Rotary Club Nawabshah in the local hall.

The special guest was the Japanese Consul.On the occasion,he said that work on other projects including health in different parts of Pakistan was underway with the cooperation of the Japanese government.

Apart from Ghazi Brotha Dam and Hydropower Project,a big iron bridge has been constructed near Four Minerals in Ghazi Dera while culture was being enhanced between Pakistan and Japan.

He said that Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas. I have reached Nawabshah today after our visit and our aim was to further improve the culture of Japan and Pakistan.

Therefore, three different groups have been formed by Japan which would visit different parts of Pakistan. Addressing the function on the occasion, Rotary Club leader Muhammad Owais said that the aim of Japan Culture Association was to promote Pakistan-Japan friendship through culture.

Introducing Pakistani culture in Japan and introducing Japanese culture in Pakistan. In this regard, the two countries have introduced each other's culture. But unfortunately most of the work has been done only in big cities but we were trying to make PGCE members in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Khairpur after Karachi.

The event was also attended by Rotary Club President Muhammad Sadiq Sial and General Secretary Sadruddin Memon and others.

Earlier, the national anthems of both the countries were played while the guests who came at the end of the ceremony were presented Sindh cultural gifts and hats.