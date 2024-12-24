Japanese Consulate General Met Mayor Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The delegation of Consulate General of Japan HATTARO Masaru and Economic Adviser Kazunori Matsudo met with the Anwar Ali Luhar Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation on Tuesday and discussed the security arrangements of Mohen Jo Daro including the further improvement of relations between the two countries.
The development of the city, including infrastructure, was emphasized to make Japan's historical heritage attractive to tourists.
The delegation also appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh government, the delegation invited Mayor Larkano (MC) to visit the Japanese Consul General Karachi, while Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, District Council Member Sher Muhammad Laghari also participated in the meeting.
