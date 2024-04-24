Japanese Cultural Counsellor Visits Alhamra
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Japanese Cultural Counsellor Takana visited Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall, here on Wednesday.
Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra welcomed the guests. The meeting between Alhamra Executive Director and the Japanese cultural counsellor paved the way for discussions on potential collaborations between Alhamra and the Japanese embassy. One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the decision to explore avenues for joint cultural initiatives to foster greater understanding and appreciation of each other's cultural heritage.
During the discussions, Takana expressed fondness and admiration for the Alhamra Arts Council, acknowledging it as a splendid venue for showcasing cultural richness and diversity.
He emphasised the importance of such platforms in promoting cross-cultural dialogue and strengthening bilateral ties between nations.
In response, Tariq Basra reiterated Alhamra's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the Japanese Embassy. He emphasized the significance of embracing diverse cultures and traditions, believing they enrich societies and contribute to global harmony.
The visit underscored the mutual interest of both parties in fostering cultural diplomacy and exploring opportunities for future collaboration. It laid the foundation for a potentially fruitful partnership that could further enhance cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Japan, enriching the cultural landscape of both nations.
