Japanese delegation calls on Secretary IT Shoaib Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Japanese delegation led by Yusuke Shindo, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan, called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui here on Thursday.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddique welcomed the delegation in his office and matters related to cooperation in the field of information technology were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Managing Director Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) Usman Nasir were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT sector.

Japanese side shared the growing demand of skilled human resource in Japan. MoITT explained the potential of Pakistani HR, IT companies and startups.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that IT sector of Pakistan has great potential and both Pakistan and Japan can learn from each other's experience in the field of IT.

He said that Japanese companies can invest in Pakistan as environment for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

Earlier, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and MD PSEB briefed the Japanese delegation about the efforts of Ministry of IT & Telecom to promote IT sector in Pakistan.