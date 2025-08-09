Japanese Delegation Explores Investment In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 11:43 PM
A Japanese business delegation, led by Otani, the CEO of Frontieer LLC, recently visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) to explore potential investment opportunities. This visit follows the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's participation in the Osaka Expo 2025, where an invitation to Japanese businesses has been extended
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A Japanese business delegation, led by Otani, the CEO of Frontieer LLC, recently visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) to explore potential investment opportunities. This visit follows the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's participation in the Osaka Expo 2025, where an invitation to Japanese businesses has been extended.
The KPBOIT team presented an overview of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business environment, focusing on investment-friendly policies and key growth sectors such as Information Technology, Agriculture, and startups.
The visit concluded with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KPBOIT and Frontieer LLC to foster collaboration in these areas.
Masood Ahmad, Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, and CEO of KPBOIT, praised his team's efforts in attracting foreign investment and reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment in the province.
Recent Stories
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP
First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Discover Pakistan TV team hosts Pakistan Romania business council officials5 minutes ago
-
Arslan briefs media on Independence Day celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Consultative session held to address challenges faced by textile sector5 minutes ago
-
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Mayor briefs journalists on Independence day celebrations15 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Dates Festival celebrates culture & agriculture15 minutes ago
-
Kheeal Das Kohistani pledges minority rights protection, highlights Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir25 minutes ago
-
Structured institutional support to Bar Councils deliberated45 minutes ago
-
NCCIA arrests accused55 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 1,776 Kg of drugs worth over Rs 7.72 million1 hour ago
-
DPO Chiniot conducts surprise visit to special initiative police station1 hour ago
-
JUI holds meeting in Company Bagh Kohat for Khatm e Nabuat SAW Conference1 hour ago