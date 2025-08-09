Open Menu

Japanese Delegation Explores Investment In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A Japanese business delegation, led by Otani, the CEO of Frontieer LLC, recently visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) to explore potential investment opportunities. This visit follows the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's participation in the Osaka Expo 2025, where an invitation to Japanese businesses has been extended.

The KPBOIT team presented an overview of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business environment, focusing on investment-friendly policies and key growth sectors such as Information Technology, Agriculture, and startups.

The visit concluded with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KPBOIT and Frontieer LLC to foster collaboration in these areas.

Masood Ahmad, Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, and CEO of KPBOIT, praised his team's efforts in attracting foreign investment and reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment in the province.

