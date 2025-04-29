Open Menu

Japanese Delegation Visits SAU To Strengthen Collaboration In Sustainable Farming And Farmer Capacity Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Japanese delegation visits SAU to strengthen collaboration in sustainable farming and farmer capacity building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A high-level Japanese delegation visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam to review and reinforce ongoing collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing farmers’ capacity and promoting sustainable agricultural development in the region.

The delegation included Manager of the Global business Strategy Department Takuya Kokubo, Executive Officer and President of Zensho Fast Foods Holding Co. Ltd Tatsuya Hasegawa and Chairman of the Zensho Group Workers’ Federation Koichi Hombo.

During the visit, the delegation underscored Japan’s contributions to the agricultural sector in Sindh particularly through the capacity building of 1,400 farmers. This support includes the distribution of high-quality seeds and the provision of modern farming technologies to improve productivity and rural livelihoods.

The delegates were briefed on the university’s ongoing agricultural research and various crops under cultivation. Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and Director Farms Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund provided insights into SAU’s innovative farming practices and ongoing fieldwork.

According to the SAU spokesperson, the SAU officials expressed appreciation for the sustained Japanese support and stressed the importance of expanding technical cooperation, research collaboration and exchange programs to further advance agricultural innovation in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

19 minutes ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

25 minutes ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

31 minutes ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

3 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

17 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan