Japanese Delegation Visits SAU To Strengthen Collaboration In Sustainable Farming And Farmer Capacity Building
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A high-level Japanese delegation visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam to review and reinforce ongoing collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing farmers’ capacity and promoting sustainable agricultural development in the region.
The delegation included Manager of the Global business Strategy Department Takuya Kokubo, Executive Officer and President of Zensho Fast Foods Holding Co. Ltd Tatsuya Hasegawa and Chairman of the Zensho Group Workers’ Federation Koichi Hombo.
During the visit, the delegation underscored Japan’s contributions to the agricultural sector in Sindh particularly through the capacity building of 1,400 farmers. This support includes the distribution of high-quality seeds and the provision of modern farming technologies to improve productivity and rural livelihoods.
The delegates were briefed on the university’s ongoing agricultural research and various crops under cultivation. Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and Director Farms Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund provided insights into SAU’s innovative farming practices and ongoing fieldwork.
According to the SAU spokesperson, the SAU officials expressed appreciation for the sustained Japanese support and stressed the importance of expanding technical cooperation, research collaboration and exchange programs to further advance agricultural innovation in Pakistan.
