Open Menu

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Taxila Museum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister visits Taxila Museum

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Mr. Akahori Takeshi, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan on Wednesday paid a significant visit to the Taxila Museum, where he was warmly welcomed by Ms. Humera Naz, Curator of the Taxila Museum.

During his visit, Ms. Naz briefed him about the rich cultural heritage of the Gandhara Civilization, showcasing the museum's extensive collection of artifacts.

The visit highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and strengthening diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Japan.

Ms. Naz appreciated the efforts of the Directorate General of Archaeology, Punjab, in preserving the invaluable heritage of the region.

Japan has previously demonstrated its commitment to preserving Pakistan's cultural heritage, including a notable grant assistance of Rs101.6 million to enhance the Taxila Museum's preservation and exhibition capabilities.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

3 hours ago
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

3 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

3 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

3 hours ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan