Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Taxila Museum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Mr. Akahori Takeshi, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan on Wednesday paid a significant visit to the Taxila Museum, where he was warmly welcomed by Ms. Humera Naz, Curator of the Taxila Museum.
During his visit, Ms. Naz briefed him about the rich cultural heritage of the Gandhara Civilization, showcasing the museum's extensive collection of artifacts.
The visit highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and strengthening diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Japan.
Ms. Naz appreciated the efforts of the Directorate General of Archaeology, Punjab, in preserving the invaluable heritage of the region.
Japan has previously demonstrated its commitment to preserving Pakistan's cultural heritage, including a notable grant assistance of Rs101.6 million to enhance the Taxila Museum's preservation and exhibition capabilities.
APP/ajq/378
