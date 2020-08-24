UrduPoint.com
Japanese Envoy Apprised Of Pakistan's Revolutionary Steps In Oil, Gas Sector

Japanese envoy apprised of Pakistan's revolutionary steps in oil, gas sector

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar on Monday apprised Japanese Ambassador Mastuda Kuinori about Pakistan's revolutionary steps taken in the oil and gas sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar on Monday apprised Japanese Ambassador Mastuda Kuinori about Pakistan's revolutionary steps taken in the oil and gas sector.

Key areas of cooperation in energy and petroleum sector between the two countries also came under discussion during a meeting held here, a Petroleum Division news release said.

The meeting discussed oil and gas policy especially investment opportunities, exploration and production activities, construction of new Liquefied Natural Gas terminals, expansion of Liqueifed Petroleum Gas sector and setting up of Oil Marketing strategic storage and trading hub in near future.

"These incremental steps will revolutionize the petroleum sector of the country by opening it up for private sector," he added.

The SAPM hoped that Japanese companies and investors would extend their business in the light of Pakistan's new policies and improved ease of doing business steps in petroleum sector,The ambassador expressed his pleasure at opening up of oil and gas sector and commended the improved ease-of-doing-business environment in the country.

He also underlined the need for regional connectivity and increased cooperation in energy sector.

