Japanese Envoy Calls On Aviation Minister, Discusses Mutual Interests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Japanese envoy calls on Aviation minister, discusses mutual interests

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Thursday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Thursday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests.

The envoy expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic plane crash incident on May 22, which had claimed 97 lives, a news release said.

The minister highlighted historical close ties between Pakistan and Japan.

He said increased number of flights between the two countries would provide more opportunities to business communities in Pakistan and Japan to come closer to each other for mutual economic benefits.

The two sides emphasized the need to further expand the mutual cooperation in the field of aviation.

Ghulam Sarwar informed the ambassador about the capabilities of Airport Security Force (ASF) and sought help in exploring the possibilities of cooperation in this sector.

He said up-gradation of Lai-Nullah Flood Forecasting under Government of Japan's grant-in-aid was under process and would be submitted to the Japan Embassy after completion of codal formalities.

Both the dignitaries held wide-ranging discussions on Pakistan-Japan relations and ways to further strengthen Tokyo and Islamabad's growing partnership in Aviation Sector.

Both sides agreed to enhance number of flights between both the countries.

