UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Envoy Calls On COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Japanese envoy calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Japan and acknowledged Japan's efforts for regional stability .

The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region particularly Afghan Peace Process and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Japan Media

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says US Can Use Leverage With Ukraine to E ..

1 minute ago

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money launder ..

1 minute ago

DR Congo to launch Covid vaccination drive

1 minute ago

Bangladesh enforces tough lockdown to fight virus

1 minute ago

Chairman PAL condoles sad demise of I.A Rehman

8 minutes ago

Putin Says Got Second Shot of Coronavirus Vaccine

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.