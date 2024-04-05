- Home
Japanese Envoy Calls On Defence Minister, Ensures Continued Support For Mutual Collaboration
Published April 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Japan, Wada Mitsuhiro called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Friday and assured his Government’s continued support to Pakistan and to exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration.
The Minister for Defence expressed that Pakistan-Japan diplomatic, military and economic relations are based on the principles of goodwill and mutual trust for each other, a news release said.
He desired that Japan would help create economic activities in Pakistan as well as bring investment in maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors.
The Minister also commended the efforts of Japanese Government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions are a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration.
