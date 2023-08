Japanese envoy calls on FM Jilani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Friday.

During the meeting, they had a fruitful exchange of views on further strengthening bilateral ties, and charting future bilateral benchmarks.

They also discussed ways to expand Pakistan-Japan collaboration in various domains.