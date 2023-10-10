Open Menu

Japanese Envoy Calls On KP Governor; Discusses Bilateral Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro on Tuesday called on the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at the Governor's House and discussed bilateral cooperation, issues of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed bilateral projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including education, agriculture, minerals and other sectors, besides investment opportunities in the province and honorable return of Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan.

The Governor urged the Japanese government to cooperate more in education and health projects in the province, especially in the merged districts, adding that in the present situation, it was very important to provide all the facilities of education to the youth in merged districts.

He said that the Japanese government's support in setting up of schools and BHUs in the merged districts would lead to the promotion of bilateral people-friendly relations between the two nations.

Ghulam Ali expressed gratitude to the Japanese envoy and his government for JICA-managed projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Japanese Ambassador thanked the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the hospitality during his first ever visit to Peshawar and informed him about the obstacles in certain JICA funded projects in the province.

The governor assured that a meeting would be held with the relevant authorities to remove the obstacles in the mentioned projects managed by JICA.

