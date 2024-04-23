Japanese Envoy Calls On Law Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro paid a courtesy call to Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Tuesday.
Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, culture and traditions, said a press release. The minister stated that Japan is a very close friend of Pakistan and has assisted in times of need. He specifically lauded the efforts of Japan during floods of 2022.
Both sides also discussed the security situation and the measures which are being taken to ensure the security of all the foreign personnel present in the country.
Azam Nazeer Tarar underscored the government's resolve and special focus on the security concerns. The govt was organizing a special protection unit on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added.
He said: "We are hopeful that situation will get better in terms of economy. The Government was keen and determined for Economic revival."
The ongoing work on legal reforms was also discussed between the two sides. Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the ambassador of all kinds of assistance from the Pakistan's government to facilitate the foreign dignatories present in the country.
