Japanese Envoy Calls On SAPM Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori along with Economic Counsellor and Head of Economic & Development Section Ishii Kensuke on Tuesday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori along with Economic Counsellor and Head of Economic & Development Section Ishii Kensuke on Tuesday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

Welcoming the delegates, Usman Dar appreciated the assistance extended by the government of Japan in various fields and sectors, said a press release.

He underlined the importance for further cooperation, especially for youth development in Pakistan. "We are facing the challenge of creating jobs for bout two million youth added to job market every year", he added.

Usman Dar emphasized for mutually establishing a centre of excellence regarding technical and vocational training with Japanese assistance.

The Ambassador of Japan said that Kamyab Jawan Programme is very important project in regard to youth empowerment in Pakistan.

He said that the young Pakistani population is an asset for the country. He further said that investments in Youth development will surely give a great future to the country.

Both sides agreed to initially exchange proposals for identification of areas for mutual cooperation.

