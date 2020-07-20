Japanese envoy condemns terrorist attack on ANF officials; condoles loss of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Japanese ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on 18th July in Mashkel district of Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of two officials and caused critical injuries to others. "I am deeply saddened and grieved over the loss of precious human lives in this act of terrorism in Balochistan and offer my sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have suffered injuries" the ambassador said in his message here. While appreciating the continuous efforts made by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for preventing distribution of illegal drugs in the country, he paid tributes to the martyred ANF personnel for sacrificing their lives and their contribution towards the realization of a greater cause of rooting-out the menace of illicit drug trafficking in the country.

The envoy said that controlling illicit drug trafficking was a major and challenging issue for the international community as it significantly damaged the society and also provided financing to the terrorist groups.

The Government of Japan had continuously supported countries including Pakistan in their efforts to fight against the menace, he added.

He said the government of Japan had provided assistance worth USD 6.5 million to ANF to strengthen border security against illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crimes.

The ambassador added that the government of Japan had been also supporting various projects of counter-terrorism amounting to more than USD 137 million in Pakistan.

He assured that Japan would continue supporting Pakistan's fight against illicit drug trafficking as well as terrorism in the future.