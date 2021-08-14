Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has congratulated Pakistani people on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day, which is marked on August 14th, and reiterated his resolve to strengthen long-standing friendly relations between two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has congratulated Pakistani people on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day, which is marked on August 14th, and reiterated his resolve to strengthen long-standing friendly relations between two countries.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to express our sincere congratulations to the Government and the people of Pakistan on their 75th Independence Day and best wishes for further peace and prosperity in Pakistan," the ambassador said in a message.

He said, "I would also like to take this opportunity to recall our long-standing cordial relations and assure you that Japan will work with Pakistan to enhance such relationships, especially next year, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

" The ambassador also referred to the Tokyo Olympic Games, expressing his sincere gratitude to all people concerned and congratulated Pakistani athletes on their notable performance.

The ambassador welcomed the development of Japan-Pakistan relationships in a wide range of fields including such sports exchange as well as political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

He appreciated the Government of Pakistan and all medical workers who have been fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year, mentioning that "Japan has been cooperating with Pakistan to tackle COVID-19 and Japan is fully determined to support the people of Pakistan. I do hope that efforts by the entire world to overcome this challenge will be successful soon.