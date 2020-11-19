UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Envoy Express Interest In Seriously Examining Indian Terrorism Dossier

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Japanese Envoy express interest in seriously examining Indian terrorism dossier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda on Thursday expressed his interest in seriously examining the dossier highlighting Indian terrorism in Pakistan during his meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The SAPM and Japense envoy also vowed to strengthen think tank level partnership between the two countries, said a press release.

The Japanese Ambassador also made a proposal in this regard.

Ambassador Matsuda also discussed peace process in Afghanistan with the SAPM.

The Japanese Ambassador expressed interest in enhancing regional connectivity between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Moeed said Pakistan was focusing on economic security as it was becoming an economic base for the region.

"Pakistan can act as a trade corridor for Afghanistan," he added.

The SAPM also vowed that all impediments faced during the employment of Pakistani skilled labour in Japan would be resolved soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister Japan Tank All Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates Karachi Circular Railwa ..

9 minutes ago

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

42 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,610 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

56 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

31 minutes ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.