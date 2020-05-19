Japanese envoy expresses condolences to bereaved families of Frontier Corps

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed his profound grief and sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives of the Frontier Corps soldiers in two separate attacks in Balochistan on May 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed his profound grief and sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives of the Frontier Corps soldiers in two separate attacks in Balochistan on May 18.

"I was deeply shocked and would like to express my condolences and sympathies to all the bereaved families. Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. In close cooperation with Pakistan and the international community, Japan is determined to resolutely stand up against terrorism" the Ambassador said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.