Japanese envoy expresses condolences to the victims of the PIA plane crash in Karachi

Following the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash this afternoon on May 22th in Model Colony, Karachi, H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and deeply condoled the loss of precious lives and damage caused to the properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Following the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash this afternoon on May 22th in Model Colony, Karachi, H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and deeply condoled the loss of precious lives and damage caused to the properties.

Ambassador MATSUDA said that he is shocked and deeply saddened at the tragic news of the plane crash and expresses his heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their bereaved families, said a press statement here on Friday.