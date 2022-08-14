Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the 75th Independence Day.

"As 'Derinah Dost' together we celebrate the 70 years of our diplomatic relations and the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence. We share our feelings of happiness and celebrations on this auspicious occasion," he said in his messages issued by his office.