Japanese envoy grieved over demise of Indus Motors Chairman Ali Suleman Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the chairman of Indus Motor Company Limited, Ali Suleman Habib.

The ambassador paid a rich tribute to the deceased and his services in promoting and strengthening economic partnerships between Japan and Pakistan, especially in automobile industry.

"I feel deeply saddened over the sad demise of Mr. Ali Suleman Habib and greatly eulogize his distinguished achievements on establishing automobile industry in Pakistan as well as on developing a very close economic relationship between Japan and Pakistan. He was in a true sense a great and longtime friend of Japan", said Ambassador Matsuda in his condolence message.