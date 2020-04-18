UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Envoy Grieved Over Demise Of Indus Motors Chairman Ali Suleman Habib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Japanese envoy grieved over demise of Indus Motors Chairman Ali Suleman Habib

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the chairman of Indus Motor Company Limited, Ali Suleman Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the chairman of Indus Motor Company Limited, Ali Suleman Habib.

The ambassador paid a rich tribute to the deceased and his services in promoting and strengthening economic partnerships between Japan and Pakistan, especially in automobile industry.

"I feel deeply saddened over the sad demise of Mr. Ali Suleman Habib and greatly eulogize his distinguished achievements on establishing automobile industry in Pakistan as well as on developing a very close economic relationship between Japan and Pakistan. He was in a true sense a great and longtime friend of Japan", said Ambassador Matsuda in his condolence message.

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan Industry Indus Motor Company Limited Sad

Recent Stories

MPAs call on Chief Minister Punjab

1 minute ago

Sindh Chief Minister forms committee to devise SOP ..

1 minute ago

Over 300 Pakistani stranded in Afghanistan returne ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: number of recovered patients increasi ..

1 minute ago

PDMA KP dispatches relief goods to quarantine cent ..

5 minutes ago

People appreciate Prime Minister proactive approac ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.