UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Envoy Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Kech, Turbat Terrorist Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:49 PM

Japanese envoy grieved over loss of lives in Kech, Turbat terrorist incidents

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the two separate incidents of terrorism in Kech and Turbat districts of Balochistan last week and offered condolences to the families of the victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the two separate incidents of terrorism in Kech and Turbat districts of Balochistan last week and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose. I express my deepest condolences to the martyrs' families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks," said the Ambassador in his message issued by the Embassy of Japan here on Tuesday.

Paying tributes to the colossal sacrifices by the Pakistani forces towards peace and stability, he assured that Japan, together with the international community, is continuing to support the Government of Pakistan and its valiant security forces to combat terrorism.

� "To this effect, the Government of Japan is concerned about the situation in Balochistan, and has been supporting various projects of counter-terrorism in Pakistan such as the improvement of facilities and equipment of Pakistani law enforcement agencies dealing with terrorism" said Ambassador MATSUDA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Turbat Japan Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

8 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

21 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

26 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.