ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori Friday highly commended the services and contributions rendered by the Pakistan Army to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations over the past many decades.

He, in his letter to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion of "International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers" commemorated on May 29, appreciated the services of Pakistan army, said a embassy statement issued here.

The ambassador also expressed his best wishes and hoped that Pakistan's flag would continue to rise high in future in the UN peacekeeping missions as the country had a long history with the UN peacekeeping missions.