UrduPoint.com

Japanese Envoy Inaugurates Work On 2 Mega Projects Of WASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Japanese envoy inaugurates work on 2 mega projects of WASA

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro on Thursday inaugurated physical work on 2 mega projects of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) including construction of water treatment plant and replacement of machinery at Inline Booster Pump Station which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.7.25 billion and Rs.1.16 billion respectively

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro on Thursday inaugurated physical work on 2 mega projects of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) including construction of water treatment plant and replacement of machinery at Inline Booster Pump Station which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.7.25 billion and Rs.1.16 billion respectively.

Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Members of Provincial Assembly Shakeel Shahid, Habqooq Gill, Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed, Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram and Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador said that Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would assist WASA and provide Rs.7 billion for providing clean drinking water to the residents of Faisalabad. The Managing Director WASA while briefing said that WASA in collaboration with JICA had laid foundation store for construction of water treatment plant and this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.7.25 billion to supply clean drinking water to the people of Faisalabad in eastern part of the city.

He said that this plant would provide 3.5 million gallons water daily while its capacity would be expanded up to 10 million gallons per day in later phase under Master Plan 2018-2038. In early stage, this project would benefit 200,000 people whereas the number of its beneficiaries would reach up to 2 million people after its expansion, he added.

He said that Irrigation Department had already granted permission for getting canal water for this project and it would be completed on priority basis under Grant-in-Aid. He said that 8.47 percent fund for this project would be spent by local partners whereas 91.53 percent amount would be provided by foreign partner. The CDWP had also granted approval for this project in 2020 and it would be completed within 3 years, he added.

Project Director Saqib Raza said that water treatment plant would provide 5 million gallons water after expansion and for this purpose, 4.1 kilometer transmission line would be laid in addition to construction 2 ground and 2 overhead reservoirs. Primary, secondary and treasury distribution systems will be laid in addition to installing water meters to control illegal use of water, he added.

Provincial Minister for Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MPA Shakeel Shahid and Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Water Provincial Assembly Japan Shakeel 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

China's Top Chipmaker Expects Profit to Decline in ..

China's Top Chipmaker Expects Profit to Decline in Q4 Due to US Export Regulatio ..

19 seconds ago
 Iftikhar Buttar appointed political assistant to C ..

Iftikhar Buttar appointed political assistant to CM

22 seconds ago
 Adeyemo Makes Three-Day Europe Trip to Coordinate ..

Adeyemo Makes Three-Day Europe Trip to Coordinate Russia Sanctions, Ukraine Aid ..

23 seconds ago
 Sunak, Zelenskyy Discuss Support for Ukraine, Prov ..

Sunak, Zelenskyy Discuss Support for Ukraine, Provision of 1,000 Missiles - Down ..

25 seconds ago
 Human Rights' ministry start awareness campaign fo ..

Human Rights' ministry start awareness campaign for free legal aid

12 minutes ago
 36 criminals held, contraband seized

36 criminals held, contraband seized

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.