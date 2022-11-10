Japanese envoy inaugurates work on 2 mega projects of WASA

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro on Thursday inaugurated physical work on 2 mega projects of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) including construction of water treatment plant and replacement of machinery at Inline Booster Pump Station which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.7.25 billion and Rs.1.16 billion respectively.

Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Members of Provincial Assembly Shakeel Shahid, Habqooq Gill, Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed, Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram and Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador said that Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would assist WASA and provide Rs.7 billion for providing clean drinking water to the residents of Faisalabad. The Managing Director WASA while briefing said that WASA in collaboration with JICA had laid foundation store for construction of water treatment plant and this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.7.25 billion to supply clean drinking water to the people of Faisalabad in eastern part of the city.

He said that this plant would provide 3.5 million gallons water daily while its capacity would be expanded up to 10 million gallons per day in later phase under Master Plan 2018-2038. In early stage, this project would benefit 200,000 people whereas the number of its beneficiaries would reach up to 2 million people after its expansion, he added.

He said that Irrigation Department had already granted permission for getting canal water for this project and it would be completed on priority basis under Grant-in-Aid. He said that 8.47 percent fund for this project would be spent by local partners whereas 91.53 percent amount would be provided by foreign partner. The CDWP had also granted approval for this project in 2020 and it would be completed within 3 years, he added.

Project Director Saqib Raza said that water treatment plant would provide 5 million gallons water after expansion and for this purpose, 4.1 kilometer transmission line would be laid in addition to construction 2 ground and 2 overhead reservoirs. Primary, secondary and treasury distribution systems will be laid in addition to installing water meters to control illegal use of water, he added.

Provincial Minister for Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MPA Shakeel Shahid and Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz also spoke on the occasion.