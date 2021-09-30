Japanese envoy lauds PAF personnel professionalism, progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan Kuninori MATSUDA Wednesday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at the Air Headquarters.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The air chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.