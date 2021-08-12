UrduPoint.com

Japanese Envoy Lauds PAF Personnel's Professionalism, Progress Made In Indigenization

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan Kuninori MATSUDA called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries, said a PAF news release.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

