Japanese Envoy Meets COAS, Offers Full Support For Flood Victims: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

The Japanese envoy also offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims during the meeting whereas matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army's efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued Japan's role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhance its bilateral relationship.

The COAS thanked for Japan's support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

