Japanese envoy offers assistance for earthquake victims

Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday contacted National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and offered assistance for earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday contacted National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and offered assistance for earthquake victims.

The Japanese envoy expressed his grief over the damages rendered by the earthquake, a message received here said.

NDMA chairman while thanking the ambassador informed him that at present earthquake damages and losses were being reviewed. However, if any foreign assistance was required it would be conveyed accordingly, he said.