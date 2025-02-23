Open Menu

Japanese Envoy Opens Sogetsu Ikebana Spring Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Sogetsu Ikebana Spring Exhibition, themed “Gandhara, Taxila, and Mehrgarh Civilizations,” opened in Lahore on Sunday.

The exhibition , organized by the Sogetsu Lahore Study Group, showcases the work of Sogetsu Ikebana artists who have drawn inspiration from the ancient civilizations, capturing their essence in unique and evocative floral arrangements. The chief guest Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, inaugurated the exhibition. It highlights the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and its connection to Japan through the art of Sogetsu Ikebana flower arrangements.

The flower arrangements not only demonstrate the artists' skill but also tell stories, linking the past with the present and fostering a deeper understanding of these historical influences. Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, expressed his delight to see the exhibition with such an evocative theme “Gandhara, Taxila, and Mehrgarh Civilizations” as these Names, said the Ambassador, are important in Pakistan, Japan, and worldwide, showing the rich history and culture that has thrived here for thousands of years.

Appreciating the beautiful Sogetsu exhibition, the Ambassador said he was deeply impressed the way these artists have drawn inspiration, from ancient civilizations and capturing their essence in delicate flower arrangements.

“These arrangements aren't just beautiful; they tell stories, linking the past with the present”, he added.

The Ambassador said that this Ikebana exhibition and other cultural events strengthen the bond and understanding between Japan and Pakistan, promoting peace, harmony, and respect through art. He also expressed his gratitude to Lahore Sogetsu Study Group for their invaluable assistance with the beautiful Ikebana arrangements for the Japan’s National Day celebration in Islamabad on the 18th of February that added a special touch to the occasion.

The Ambassador also congratulated the Lahore Sogetsu Study Group for receiving the Japanese Ambassador’s Commendation in 2024, saying this award testifies their significant contributions in promoting Japanese culture in Pakistan especially in Lahore.

Neveen Syed, Director of the Sogetsu Lahore Study Group, expressed her gratitude to all participating artists for their contributions to arranging the fascinating exhibition.

