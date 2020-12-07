(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's ambassador Matsuda Kuninori on Monday paid tribute to around 285,000 polio workers in Pakistan who remained engaged in a door-to-door vaccine administration campaign even during the current second wave of COVID-19.

He appreciated the successful implementation of nation-wide polio immunization campaign last week, where over 39 million were vaccinated, making it equivalent to 98 percent of the target.

He mentioned that since 1996, Japan had been supporting Pakistan in its effort to eradicate polio from the nation with a cumulative amount of $229 million.

Ambassador Matsuda said the government of Japan would continue to help Pakistan in cooperation with international partners to reduce the immunity gap and protect its children from polio.