UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Envoy Presents Contribution To Afridi For Helping Afghan Refugees

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Japanese envoy presents contribution to Afridi for helping Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Government of Japan on Thursday in response to the call made by Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi for helping out the Afghan refugees, has contributed one million US Dollars to Pakistan.

This is the first international contribution in response to Ministers for SAFRON's call for helping out the Afghan refugees, a press release said.

In this regard, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Kuninori Matsuda called on Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi here and presented the contribution on behalf of the government and people of Japan.

He said that the amount had been paid to the UNHCR and it would be used to help the Afghan refugees.

He said the Japanese Government highly appreciates steps taken by Pakistan to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

He said that the Japanese government wants to contribute to Pakistani airports to fight COVID-19.

He said that Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees generously for 40 long years. He said that he had of late visited Afghan Refugees Camp in Peshawar and studied how Pakistan is generously hosting Afghans especially the children and streamlined them with Pakistani children.

He also said that the Japanese government has been supporting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in economic development and it would like to help the Federal government too.

"We appreciate the peace process in Afghanistan and Japanese would like to become a part of development process in KP and Afghanistan," he added.

He said that Japan would also like to collaborate with Pakistan in the field of sports.

Shehryar Afridi expressed gratitude to the government and people of Japan for helping out the Afghan refugees and said that this contribution would go a long way in helping the Afghans affected by lockdown.

"We are grateful and expect that this contribution by Japan would send a strong message to the western countries to help the stranded Afghans," he added.

He said that Japan's commitment to help the suffering humanity has been exceptional and Japan has always helped people in calamity situations. Japan has led from the front and remembering those who are deprived. 2.8 million Afghan refugees and 32 percent are in camps.

He said that Pakistan has provided equal opportunities to Afghans as enjoyed by our own people and they have been mainstreamed in our society.

"We are issuing 60,000 visas to Afghans every month without charging even a single penny beside providing scholarship to 50,000 Afghan students," the minister added.

He said that Prime Minister on his request had also written to UN Secretary General to provide special assistance to Afghan refugees.

Even amid COVID-19 fight, we are helping the refugees. Why the Prosperous World is not coming to help. 85 percent of Afghans are daily wage earners for their families. We also need to provide them medical equipment for Afghans to help fight COVID-19," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports United Nations Japan Afridi From Government Refugee UNHCR Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

46 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 hour ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

Putin: Coronavirus Risks Too High to Begin Prepara ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus signifies more global cooperation to s ..

3 minutes ago

Ajmal Khan Wazir annouces donation of his agricult ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.