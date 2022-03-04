Japanese envoy strongly condemns Peshawar blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Peshawar.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident.

The Ambassador also offered heartfelt sympathy to those wounded in the attack and prayed for their early recovery, said a press release issued here.

Japan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed for whatever purposes, and reiterates that no act of terrorism can be justified, he expressed.