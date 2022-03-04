UrduPoint.com

Japanese Envoy Strongly Condemns Peshawar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Japanese envoy strongly condemns Peshawar blast

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Peshawar.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident.

The Ambassador also offered heartfelt sympathy to those wounded in the attack and prayed for their early recovery, said a press release issued here.

Japan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed for whatever purposes, and reiterates that no act of terrorism can be justified, he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Bomb Blast Japan All

Recent Stories

Vale Shane Warne, Cricket Australia condoles passi ..

Vale Shane Warne, Cricket Australia condoles passing of legendary spinner

2 minutes ago
 US Not Ready to Forecast NATO Response to Events a ..

US Not Ready to Forecast NATO Response to Events at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan condoles demise of Austr ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoles demise of Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh

2 minutes ago
 US should diplomatically recognise 'free' Taiwan: ..

US should diplomatically recognise 'free' Taiwan: Pompeo

2 minutes ago
 Ed Sheeran in 'Shape of You' copyright dispute

Ed Sheeran in 'Shape of You' copyright dispute

2 minutes ago
 Putin Outlines Russia's Approaches to Special Oper ..

Putin Outlines Russia's Approaches to Special Operation to German Scholz - Kreml ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>