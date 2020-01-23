Japanese envoy unfolds five secrets of socio economic development of Japan

(@imziishan)

The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikaza Isomura, termed spirit, hard work, education, technology and good luck as five secrets behind socio economic development of Japan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikaza Isomura, termed spirit, hard work, education, technology and good luck as five secrets behind socio economic development of Japan.

According to a press release, the Japanese CG stated this while speaking as a chief guest at the conference on "Post war economic development of Japan" jointly organized by the Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia University of Sindh Jamshoro in sponsorship with Japanese Consulate Karachi and Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum at Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro on Thursday.

Isomura said that Japan had virtually been devastated in 1945 in the wake of World War-II; yet, like Phoenix it rose from raze to its current bewildering economic height and glory.

"Japan will happily continue its help, support and cooperation to Pakistan higher education institutions; especially Sindh university in education sector", the CG assured and thanked Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and opined that it had always felt like 'home-coming' whenever he had happened to visit the varsity.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks said Pakistan- Japan friendship goes a long way down the history lane. Both the countries stood by each other through thick and thin, he said and added, both share cultural commonalities despite linguistic variations.

"Pluralism, respect for relations, compassion, sensitivity, respect for elders, love for one another, loyalty to organization and care for honor remain hallmarks of Japanese society", he said and added that that 68 Percent of Japanese people served in services sector; treating work as worship.

"What has brought Japan to the zenith of success, development and prosperity is their tenacity, perseverance, commitment, love for land and unprecedented loyal work ethics", Dr. Burfat asserted.

The Vice Chancellor thanked Consul General for bringing the event to University of Sindh and eulogized the Director Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia, Director Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and team upon successfully organizing the national moot.

Noted Pakistan-Japan affairs researcher and keynote speaker Iqbal Burma, in his paper titled 'Role of Japanese management system in post war development of Japan: Learning areas for Pakistan's corporate sector' said that Japanese management system was premised on four fundamental facets collectivism, cultural affinity, Confucianism and educational ethos.

"Japanese people remain riveted to their roots, while they embrace innovation. This classic combination is what has rocketed them to summits of success", Burma stressed.

Another speaker Prof. Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto in his paper on 'Socio-cultural relations of Pakistan and Japan' presented a thread-bare comparative analysis of Pakistan-Japan ways of life spot-lighting seminal similarities and prospects of building upon those synergies.

Later, the Consul General of Japan in Karachi also inaugurated 3-day Japanese Calendar exhibition at the Institute of Art and Design in the presence of large number of teachers, students and art enthusiasts.