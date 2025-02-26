Open Menu

Japanese Envoy Visits Water Treatment Plant Project

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant project

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Shuichi Akamatsu visited the water treatment plant project at Jhal Khanuana, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Shuichi Akamatsu visited the water treatment plant project at Jhal Khanuana, here on Wednesday.

He inspected various parts of the project and took a briefing on water supply. He also visited OHR Faizan-e-Madina Susan Road, Bismillah Chowk Madina Town and Babar Chowk and observed the water supply system to citizens.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz, Deputy Managing Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Project Director Water Treatment Plant Engineer Ali Ahmed and other officers were flanked by him.

The envoy said that the water treatment plant and distribution project managed by WASA is being completed with grant aid funding from the Japanese people, which means of promoting friendship and cooperation between the people of Pakistan and Japan.

The Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said that the project was in the final stage of completion and the localities including Madina Town, Babar Chowk, Saeed Colony, Abdullahpur and Jarranwala Road will get the benefit of clean drinking water.

Later, the Japanese ambassador was provided a souvenir of Faisalabad Clock Tower.

