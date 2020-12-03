UrduPoint.com
Japanese Envoy Welcomes Afghan Govt,Taliban Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Thursday welcomed the agreement reached between Afghan government and Taliban on procedure of the on-going peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori Thursday welcomed the agreement reached between Afghan government and Taliban on procedure of the on-going peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

In a news release, the envoy also extended his good wishes for further success in the Afghan peace process. "We welcome the recent agreement between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, and would like to express our sincere hope for further success in the negotiations following this essential advancement," the ambassador remarked. Emphasizing the importance and necessity of Pakistan's contribution towards the peace process, he said, "I always appreciate the significant efforts by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process, and hope that the intra-Afghan dialogue will pave the way for regional stability.

" He reaffirmed that the government of Japan would continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen peace and stability in the region. Matsuda reiterated that Japan is currently working on providing assistance to Afghanistan from 2021 to 2024, maintaining the amount comparable to the past four years, which was USD 180 million per year.

Japan's pledge was announced by Foreign Minister of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu, at the 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva on November 24.

