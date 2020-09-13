Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan peace negotiations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori on Saturday welcomed the commencement of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

Ambassador MATSUDA commended Pakistan's contributions to the Afghan peace process, including facilitating the US-Taliban Agreement. The Japanese government, he said, strongly hoped that the negotiations would make a steady and constructive progress in order to realize an Afghan-led durable and comprehensive peace in the region, a Japanese Embassy press release said.

He reiterated that Japan would continue to actively contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with the international community and was looking forward to working closely with Pakistan.

The opening ceremony Afghan peace negotiations held in Doha, was virtually attended by Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Suzuki Keisuke.

"Japan strongly hopes that the negotiations would make a steady progress to put an end to the prolonged conflict, fulfilling the aspiration of the people of Afghanistan," State Minister SUZUKI said in his speech.

