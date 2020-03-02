Japanese envoy welcomes peace deal between US, Taliban

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Monday welcomed the signing of peace agreement between the US government and Afghan Taliban including the planned US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations on February 29, in Doha, as very positive developments in the Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Monday welcomed the signing of peace agreement between the US government and Afghan Taliban including the planned US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations on February 29, in Doha, as very positive developments in the Afghan peace process.

On this historic occasion,he highly appreciated an important and constructive role of Pakistan in facilitating the peace process, said a press release.

He reaffirms that the government of Japan strongly hoped that the forthcoming negotiations would make a steady and constructive progress in order to realize an Afghan-led durable and comprehensive peace.

He reiterated that the government of Japan would continue to actively contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with international community and look forward to working closely with Pakistan.