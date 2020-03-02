UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Envoy Welcomes Peace Deal Between US, Taliban

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:13 PM

Japanese envoy welcomes peace deal between US, Taliban

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Monday welcomed the signing of peace agreement between the US government and Afghan Taliban including the planned US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations on February 29, in Doha, as very positive developments in the Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Monday welcomed the signing of peace agreement between the US government and Afghan Taliban including the planned US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations on February 29, in Doha, as very positive developments in the Afghan peace process.

On this historic occasion,he highly appreciated an important and constructive role of Pakistan in facilitating the peace process, said a press release.

He reaffirms that the government of Japan strongly hoped that the forthcoming negotiations would make a steady and constructive progress in order to realize an Afghan-led durable and comprehensive peace.

He reiterated that the government of Japan would continue to actively contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with international community and look forward to working closely with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Doha Progress Japan February From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

16 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

31 minutes ago

Twenty-Four Hospitalized in Moscow After Contacts ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

1 hour ago

Mushahid advises PTI govt to seek Trump's help for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.