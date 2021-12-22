UrduPoint.com

Japanese Envoy, Zaidi Discuss Development Opportunities In Maritime Sector

Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday welcomed Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro in Ministry of Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday welcomed Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro in Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed and the minister proposed to set up a tax free zone in Port Qasim for the period of next ten years to boost investment and development for both the nations, said a press release.

The Federal Minister also highlighted the enormous opportunities in maritime sector of Pakistan for Japan.

He reiterated that Pakistan is a country having huge potential in terms of human resource, fisheries, cheap labor and agriculture.

He stressed that the vision of Blue Economy is opening new corridors for enlargement of progress not only for Pakistan but it also offers huge investment opportunities to Japan.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi assured the Japanese envoy of full assistance from Pakistan and elucidated about the importance of recent coastal developments in Gwadar and Port Qasim.

He further apprised about the huge development going on in Port Qasim including a project worth approx. 150m to 200m in pipeline.

The Government of Pakistan is going to announce building of three more terminals in the coming two months that will open massive investments opportunities for Japan. Minister further discussed the provision of the export of Tuna to Japan. As Japan is one of the biggest consumers of Tuna and Pakistan has huge potential to provide the export in abundance to Japan. It will further prove fruitful for both the economies of Pakistan and Japan.

Both the Minister and Ambassador agreed to keep close coordination in future as well.

