Japanese expert visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::A Japan-based quality standard expert Taro Nobori visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday.

SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan said that the Japanese expert discussed in details matters related to the provision of high quality raw steel materials to the surgical industry.

The raw materials were used in manufacturing traditional and non-traditional surgical instruments.

He said the expert stressed the need of early upgradation and modernization of surgical industry besides urging the exporters to adopt advanced manufacturing technology to meet the global trade challenges as well.